The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (13 points), via collected eight goals and five assists.

Charlie McAvoy has one goal and seven assists, equaling eight points (one per game).

Brad Marchand has eight points for Boston, via four goals and four assists.

In four games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 4-0-0. He has conceded five goals (1.26 goals against average) and has recorded 110 saves.

Panthers Players to Watch

Florida's Reinhart has totaled two assists and seven goals in seven games. That's good for nine points.

Florida's Evan Rodrigues has posted eight total points (1.1 per game), with two goals and six assists.

This season, Matthew Tkachuk has one goal and six assists, for a season point total of seven.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 1-0-0 in one games this season, conceding 1 goal (1.0 goals against average) with 27 saves and a .964 save percentage, third-best in the league.

Bruins vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.86 21st 1st 1.5 Goals Allowed 2.86 10th 12th 31.9 Shots 33.9 5th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 17th 17.24% Power Play % 16% 19th 1st 97.06% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

