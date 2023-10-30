The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) host the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their last game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-165) Panthers (+140) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won six of their seven games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

Boston is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The Bruins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In two games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 26 (15th) Goals 20 (22nd) 12 (1st) Goals Allowed 20 (7th) 5 (16th) Power Play Goals 4 (21st) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (27th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins offense's 26 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 12 (only 1.5 per game).

Their +14 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.

