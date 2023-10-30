Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) host the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their last game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-165)
|Panthers (+140)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won six of their seven games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).
- Boston is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The Bruins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In two games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|26 (15th)
|Goals
|20 (22nd)
|12 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (7th)
|5 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (21st)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (27th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins offense's 26 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 12 (only 1.5 per game).
- Their +14 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.
