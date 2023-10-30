Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Panthers on October 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on David Pastrnak, Sam Reinhart and others in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchup at TD Garden on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Panthers Additional Info
|Bruins vs. Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction
|Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and plays an average of 18:30 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Charlie McAvoy has racked up eight points (1.0 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Brad Marchand has scored four goals and added four assists through eight games for Boston.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|5
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Reinhart has scored seven goals (1.0 per game) and collected two assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Florida offense with nine total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.6 shots per game, shooting 28%.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Evan Rodrigues has posted eight total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has two goals and six assists.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
