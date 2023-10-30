The Boston Celtics (1-0), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Capital One Arena, play the Washington Wizards (0-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Information

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum recorded 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 8.8 boards last season.

Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points last season, plus 2.7 assists and 8.4 boards.

Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists.

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole recorded 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He sank 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also made 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He made 43.7% of his shots from the field.

Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Celtics vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Celtics 113.2 Points Avg. 117.9 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 48.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.6% Three Point % 37.6%

