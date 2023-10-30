The Boston Celtics (2-0) take the court against the Washington Wizards (1-1) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 229.5.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 229.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents went over 229.5 combined points in 42 of 82 games last season.

Boston's matchups last season had an average of 229.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Boston put together a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.

Boston won 52 of the 73 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (71.2%).

The Celtics had an 11-7 record last year (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Celtics have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and they covered 22 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over more consistently at home last season, as they went over the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). On the road, they hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).

Last season the 117.9 points per game the Celtics scored were only 3.5 more than the Wizards conceded (114.4).

Boston went 35-17 versus the spread and 45-7 overall when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Celtics vs. Wizards Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Wizards 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 35-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 30-16 45-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 28-19 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 33-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-23 38-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-23

