How to Watch the Celtics vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (2-0) square off against the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Wizards Additional Info
|Celtics vs Wizards Prediction
|Celtics vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Wizards allowed to opponents.
- In games Boston shot better than 47.3% from the field, it went 38-4 overall.
- The Wizards ranked 15th in rebounding in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.
- Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up were only 3.5 more points than the Wizards gave up (114.4).
- Boston went 45-7 last season when scoring more than 114.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 115.4 points per contest.
- Boston surrendered 110.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 112.4 on the road.
- The Celtics averaged 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.