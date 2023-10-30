When the Boston Bruins square off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Danton Heinen find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900

Heinen 2022-23 stats and insights

Heinen scored in seven of 65 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

On the power play, Heinen produced one goal and one assist.

Heinen averaged 1.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

