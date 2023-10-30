The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk among them, face the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on van Riemsdyk's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

van Riemsdyk has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though eight games played, including multiple goals once.

In four of eight games this year, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of eight contests this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 45.5% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

