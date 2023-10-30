Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates will take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 119-111 win against the Heat, Brown had 27 points, six rebounds and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-125)

Over 5.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.4 points per game last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Wizards gave up 43 rebounds on average last season, 12th in the league.

Giving up an average of 24.8 assists last year, the Wizards were the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

The Wizards gave up 12 made 3-pointers per contest last year, ninth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 27 18 3 4 0 0 1 11/27/2022 34 36 5 2 2 0 0 10/30/2022 30 24 10 2 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.