The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Shattenkirk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Shattenkirk has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.