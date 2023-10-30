Should you bet on Morgan Geekie to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

Geekie has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Geekie has no points on the power play.

Geekie averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

