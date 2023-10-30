How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Women's Soccer schedule today, Texas and West Virginia take the pitch on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch West Virginia vs Texas
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Southern Miss. vs Georgia State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Vermont vs New Hampshire
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch NJIT vs UMass Lowell
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Louisiana vs Texas State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UCF vs TCU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.