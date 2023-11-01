Do you live and breathe all things Boston College? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Eagles. For additional details, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

Boston College team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Quinten Post 7 21.3 8.9 2.4 0.4 2.3 Claudell Harris Jr. 7 13.4 3.0 1.0 1.1 0.0 Jaeden Zackery 7 11.4 3.0 4.9 2.1 0.1 Devin 7 8.3 5.1 0.9 0.6 1.4 Prince Aligbe 7 7.6 5.0 0.3 0.9 0.0 Mason Madsen 7 4.4 3.1 0.7 0.7 0.3 Donald Hand Jr. 7 4.3 1.9 1.0 0.6 0.0 Chas Kelley 7 2.7 0.9 1.0 0.4 0.1 Armani Mighty 6 1.0 1.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 Fred Payne 4 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Boston College season stats

Boston College is 5-2 on the season so far.

The Eagles are 3-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

The Eagles have played two games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Boston College has four games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Boston College games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 NC State H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Cent. Conn. St. H 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Holy Cross H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 St. John's N 4:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Lehigh H 6:00 PM

