Boston College's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Eagles are currently 6-3) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the Holy Cross Crusaders.
Upcoming Boston College games
Boston College's next matchup information
- Opponent: Holy Cross Crusaders
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Broadcast: ACC Network Extra
Top Boston College players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Quinten Post
|9
|20.0
|8.3
|2.3
|0.3
|2.1
|53.1% (68-128)
|48.5% (16-33)
|Jaeden Zackery
|9
|12.3
|3.2
|4.9
|2.4
|0.1
|43.0% (37-86)
|26.3% (5-19)
|Claudell Harris Jr.
|8
|13.5
|3.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|47.1% (41-87)
|37.2% (16-43)
|Devin
|9
|8.4
|5.2
|1.1
|0.6
|1.2
|58.2% (32-55)
|33.3% (3-9)
|Prince Aligbe
|9
|7.0
|4.7
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|41.8% (23-55)
|8.3% (1-12)
