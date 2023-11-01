Boston College's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Eagles are currently 6-3) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the Holy Cross Crusaders.

If you're looking to see the Boston College Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Boston College games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Boston College's next matchup information

Opponent: Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Boston College's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Boston College players

Shop for Boston College gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Quinten Post 9 20.0 8.3 2.3 0.3 2.1 53.1% (68-128) 48.5% (16-33) Jaeden Zackery 9 12.3 3.2 4.9 2.4 0.1 43.0% (37-86) 26.3% (5-19) Claudell Harris Jr. 8 13.5 3.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 47.1% (41-87) 37.2% (16-43) Devin 9 8.4 5.2 1.1 0.6 1.2 58.2% (32-55) 33.3% (3-9) Prince Aligbe 9 7.0 4.7 0.2 0.7 0.0 41.8% (23-55) 8.3% (1-12)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.