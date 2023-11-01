Boston College's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Eagles are currently 6-3) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Upcoming Boston College games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Holy Cross H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 St. John's N 4:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Lehigh H 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Wake Forest H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Georgia Tech A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Syracuse A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Clemson A 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Notre Dame H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 North Carolina H 2:15 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Virginia Tech A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Notre Dame A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Syracuse H 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Florida State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Duke A 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Louisville H 9:00 PM

Boston College's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Holy Cross Crusaders
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum
  • Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Top Boston College players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Quinten Post 9 20.0 8.3 2.3 0.3 2.1 53.1% (68-128) 48.5% (16-33)
Jaeden Zackery 9 12.3 3.2 4.9 2.4 0.1 43.0% (37-86) 26.3% (5-19)
Claudell Harris Jr. 8 13.5 3.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 47.1% (41-87) 37.2% (16-43)
Devin 9 8.4 5.2 1.1 0.6 1.2 58.2% (32-55) 33.3% (3-9)
Prince Aligbe 9 7.0 4.7 0.2 0.7 0.0 41.8% (23-55) 8.3% (1-12)

