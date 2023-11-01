The Boston College Eagles women (5-5) will next be in action at home against the Siena Saints, on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Boston College games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Siena H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Stonehill H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Bryant H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Duke A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Miami (FL) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Syracuse A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Notre Dame A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Pittsburgh H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Wake Forest H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Georgia Tech A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Louisville A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 NC State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Clemson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Syracuse H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Virginia H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Boston College's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Siena Saints
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Top Boston College players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Andrea Daley 10 16.2 5.6 0.9 1.5 0.7 52.4% (65-124) 18.8% (3-16)
Teya Sidberry 10 14.0 6.7 1.1 1.5 0.6 50.9% (57-112) 32.0% (8-25)
T'Yana Todd 10 12.9 2.2 1.7 1.6 0.2 48.9% (46-94) 46.3% (19-41)
Dontavia Waggoner 10 12.3 5.9 1.4 3.2 0.4 41.1% (44-107) 0.0% (0-2)
JoJo Lacey 10 6.0 5.0 1.0 1.1 0.6 32.1% (25-78) 18.6% (8-43)

