The Boston College Eagles women (5-5) will next be in action at home against the Siena Saints, on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Boston College games
Boston College's next matchup information
- Opponent: Siena Saints
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Top Boston College players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Andrea Daley
|10
|16.2
|5.6
|0.9
|1.5
|0.7
|52.4% (65-124)
|18.8% (3-16)
|Teya Sidberry
|10
|14.0
|6.7
|1.1
|1.5
|0.6
|50.9% (57-112)
|32.0% (8-25)
|T'Yana Todd
|10
|12.9
|2.2
|1.7
|1.6
|0.2
|48.9% (46-94)
|46.3% (19-41)
|Dontavia Waggoner
|10
|12.3
|5.9
|1.4
|3.2
|0.4
|41.1% (44-107)
|0.0% (0-2)
|JoJo Lacey
|10
|6.0
|5.0
|1.0
|1.1
|0.6
|32.1% (25-78)
|18.6% (8-43)
