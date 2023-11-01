If you're a big fan of Boston University, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Terriers apparel. For more info, keep reading.

Boston University team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Miles Brewster 7 9.3 3.6 3.0 1.9 0.0 Kyrone Alexander 7 9.1 4.4 1.0 1.0 0.3 Ethan Okwuosa 7 7.6 5.1 1.7 0.9 0.3 Matai Baptiste 7 7.4 2.9 0.4 1.0 0.0 Otto Landrum 7 7.0 4.4 1.1 1.0 0.6 Nic Nobili 7 6.4 3.7 1.3 0.3 0.1 Ben Roy 7 4.4 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 Ben Palacios 7 4.1 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 Spencer Joyner 7 4.0 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 Malcolm Chimezie 3 8.7 5.0 1.0 0.3 1.3

Boston University season stats

This season, Boston University has won just two games (2-5).

The Terriers are 2-0 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.

Boston University, in its best win of the season, defeated the Bryant Bulldogs 95-79 on November 16.

The Terriers have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Boston University's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Boston University games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Maine H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Wagner A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Dartmouth A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 UMass-Lowell H 12:00 PM

