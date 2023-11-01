Buy Tickets for Boston University Terriers Basketball Games
Boston University (3-6) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, on the road against the Wagner Seahawks.
Upcoming Boston University games
Boston University's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wagner Seahawks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Spiro Sports Center
- Broadcast: NEC Front Row
Top Boston University players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kyrone Alexander
|9
|9.4
|4.4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|39.4% (26-66)
|37.5% (12-32)
|Miles Brewster
|9
|8.7
|3.7
|3.3
|1.7
|0.2
|40.6% (26-64)
|40.7% (11-27)
|Ethan Okwuosa
|9
|7.9
|4.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.2
|45.3% (29-64)
|38.1% (8-21)
|Matai Baptiste
|9
|7.6
|2.6
|0.7
|1.0
|0.0
|36.8% (25-68)
|31.3% (10-32)
|Otto Landrum
|9
|7.4
|4.8
|1.7
|1.0
|0.7
|40.7% (24-59)
|29.4% (5-17)
