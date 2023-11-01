Boston University (3-6) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, on the road against the Wagner Seahawks.

Upcoming Boston University games

Boston University's next matchup information

Opponent: Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Spiro Sports Center

Spiro Sports Center Broadcast: NEC Front Row

Top Boston University players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kyrone Alexander 9 9.4 4.4 1.3 0.8 0.3 39.4% (26-66) 37.5% (12-32) Miles Brewster 9 8.7 3.7 3.3 1.7 0.2 40.6% (26-64) 40.7% (11-27) Ethan Okwuosa 9 7.9 4.7 1.8 0.8 0.2 45.3% (29-64) 38.1% (8-21) Matai Baptiste 9 7.6 2.6 0.7 1.0 0.0 36.8% (25-68) 31.3% (10-32) Otto Landrum 9 7.4 4.8 1.7 1.0 0.7 40.7% (24-59) 29.4% (5-17)

