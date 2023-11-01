Buy Tickets for Boston University Terriers Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Boston University Terriers women (5-3) is a matchup at home versus the Harvard Crimson, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Boston University games
Boston University's next matchup information
- Opponent: Harvard Crimson
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Case Gym
Top Boston University players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Caitlin Weimar
|8
|16.1
|9.6
|1.1
|0.8
|1.4
|51.7% (46-89)
|-
|Alex Giannaros
|8
|12.9
|3.1
|2.8
|1.5
|0.1
|40.5% (34-84)
|34.0% (16-47)
|Anete Adler
|8
|6.4
|3.6
|1.3
|0.6
|0.6
|50.0% (22-44)
|-
|Audrey Ericksen
|8
|6.1
|2.3
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|37.8% (17-45)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Kelsi Mingo
|8
|4.5
|1.0
|0.6
|1.1
|0.3
|32.4% (11-34)
|45.0% (9-20)
