Coming up for the Boston University Terriers women (5-3) is a matchup at home versus the Harvard Crimson, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Boston University Terriers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Boston University games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Boston University's next matchup information

Opponent: Harvard Crimson

Harvard Crimson Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Case Gym

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Boston University's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Boston University players

Shop for Boston University gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Caitlin Weimar 8 16.1 9.6 1.1 0.8 1.4 51.7% (46-89) - Alex Giannaros 8 12.9 3.1 2.8 1.5 0.1 40.5% (34-84) 34.0% (16-47) Anete Adler 8 6.4 3.6 1.3 0.6 0.6 50.0% (22-44) - Audrey Ericksen 8 6.1 2.3 0.6 0.5 0.8 37.8% (17-45) 34.5% (10-29) Kelsi Mingo 8 4.5 1.0 0.6 1.1 0.3 32.4% (11-34) 45.0% (9-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.