Coming up for the Boston University Terriers women (5-3) is a matchup at home versus the Harvard Crimson, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Boston University games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Harvard H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Emmanuel (MA) H 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Northeastern A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Navy H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Lafayette A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 American A 11:30 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Bucknell A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Colgate H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Army A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Lafayette H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Holy Cross A 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Lehigh A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Bucknell H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Army H 6:00 PM

Boston University's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Harvard Crimson
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Case Gym

Top Boston University players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Caitlin Weimar 8 16.1 9.6 1.1 0.8 1.4 51.7% (46-89) -
Alex Giannaros 8 12.9 3.1 2.8 1.5 0.1 40.5% (34-84) 34.0% (16-47)
Anete Adler 8 6.4 3.6 1.3 0.6 0.6 50.0% (22-44) -
Audrey Ericksen 8 6.1 2.3 0.6 0.5 0.8 37.8% (17-45) 34.5% (10-29)
Kelsi Mingo 8 4.5 1.0 0.6 1.1 0.3 32.4% (11-34) 45.0% (9-20)

