Celtics vs. Pacers November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Boston Celtics (1-0) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSIN
Celtics Players to Watch
- Per game, Jayson Tatum provided points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis' stats last season included 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He drained 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.
- Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Derrick White's stats last season included 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He made 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton recorded 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield recorded 16.8 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 5.0 boards.
- Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.
- Bruce Brown's stats last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.
- Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Celtics
|Pacers
|117.9
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
