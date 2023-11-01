The Boston Celtics (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 48.5% the Pacers allowed to opponents.

Boston went 29-2 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.

The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers finished 24th.

Last year, the Celtics recorded only 1.6 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Pacers allowed (119.5).

When Boston scored more than 119.5 points last season, it went 38-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics played better at home last year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.

At home, Boston allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).

When playing at home, the Celtics drained 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries