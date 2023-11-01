How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at TD Garden.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 48.5% the Pacers allowed to opponents.
- Boston went 29-2 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers finished 24th.
- Last year, the Celtics recorded only 1.6 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Pacers allowed (119.5).
- When Boston scored more than 119.5 points last season, it went 38-3.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics played better at home last year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.
- At home, Boston allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).
- When playing at home, the Celtics drained 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Questionable
|Foot
