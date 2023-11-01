Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

In a 126-107 win over the Wizards (his last action) White produced five points, eight assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for White, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per contest last season, 29th in the league.

Giving up 45.3 rebounds per game last season, the Pacers were 28th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pacers were ranked 17th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 38 22 4 9 5 1 1 2/23/2023 25 17 3 2 3 0 0 12/21/2022 26 2 6 3 0 1 1

