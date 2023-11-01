Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Harvard game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Crimson with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Harvard team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Malik Mack 8 21.8 4.0 4.9 1.0 0.1 Chisom Okpara 7 16.6 5.3 1.9 0.7 1.0 Louis Lesmond 8 10.0 2.8 0.9 0.4 0.5 Chandler Pigge 8 9.0 6.0 2.1 1.1 0.8 Justice Ajogbor 7 8.4 7.6 1.1 0.1 2.9 Thomas Batties II 8 7.0 3.8 1.1 0.6 0.5 Luca Ace-Nasteski 8 2.8 2.6 0.6 0.5 0.0 Denham Wojcik 8 2.3 1.3 2.3 0.6 0.1 Tyler Simon 6 2.2 0.7 1.0 0.7 0.2 Greg Cooper 3 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Harvard season stats

Harvard has a 6-2 record on the season so far.

The Crimson are unbeaten at home (3-0) compared to 3-1 on the road this year (with a 0-1 record in neutral-site games).

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 17, Harvard defeated the UMass Minutemen (No. 73 in the RPI) by a score of 78-75 in overtime.

The Crimson have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Harvard's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Harvard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Loyola Chicago A 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Army H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Holy Cross H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Iona H 2:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Albany (NY) H 7:00 PM

