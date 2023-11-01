The Harvard Crimson (6-3) will next play at home against the Army Black Knights, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Harvard games

Harvard's next matchup information

Opponent: Army Black Knights

Army Black Knights Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion

Lavietes Pavilion Broadcast: NESN

Top Harvard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Malik Mack 9 20.4 4.0 4.4 1.1 0.1 48.3% (58-120) 47.9% (23-48) Chisom Okpara 8 16.9 5.8 1.8 0.6 0.9 44.7% (46-103) 38.5% (10-26) Louis Lesmond 9 9.0 2.6 0.9 0.4 0.6 36.8% (28-76) 37.9% (22-58) Chandler Pigge 9 8.6 5.9 2.0 1.0 0.8 41.5% (27-65) 26.1% (6-23) Thomas Batties II 9 7.0 3.4 1.0 0.7 0.4 51.0% (26-51) 38.1% (8-21)

