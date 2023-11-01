The Harvard Crimson (6-3) will next play at home against the Army Black Knights, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Harvard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Army H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Holy Cross H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Iona H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Albany (NY) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Princeton A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Brown H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Pennsylvania A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Yale H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Columbia H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cornell H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Cornell A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Columbia A 6:00 PM
Fri, Feb 23 Princeton H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Pennsylvania H 7:00 PM

Harvard's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Army Black Knights
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lavietes Pavilion
  • Broadcast: NESN

Top Harvard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Malik Mack 9 20.4 4.0 4.4 1.1 0.1 48.3% (58-120) 47.9% (23-48)
Chisom Okpara 8 16.9 5.8 1.8 0.6 0.9 44.7% (46-103) 38.5% (10-26)
Louis Lesmond 9 9.0 2.6 0.9 0.4 0.6 36.8% (28-76) 37.9% (22-58)
Chandler Pigge 9 8.6 5.9 2.0 1.0 0.8 41.5% (27-65) 26.1% (6-23)
Thomas Batties II 9 7.0 3.4 1.0 0.7 0.4 51.0% (26-51) 38.1% (8-21)

