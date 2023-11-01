A matchup at the Boston University Terriers is coming up for the Harvard Crimson women (5-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Harvard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Boston University A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 UMass Lowell A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Rhode Island A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Delaware A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Yale H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Princeton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Brown A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Pennsylvania H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Yale A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Columbia A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Cornell A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Dartmouth A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Cornell H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 18 Columbia H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 Brown H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Harvard's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boston University Terriers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Case Gym

Top Harvard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Harmoni Turner 8 20.6 5.5 4.4 2.0 0.3 37.7% (57-151) 25.0% (11-44)
Lola Mullaney 9 15.3 4.3 1.7 1.6 0.1 42.4% (50-118) 35.1% (26-74)
Elena Rodriguez 9 10.9 6.3 3.6 1.2 1.0 54.2% (39-72) 16.7% (2-12)
Katie Krupa 9 9.0 3.1 1.7 0.8 0.8 48.1% (26-54) 42.3% (11-26)
Abigail Wright 9 8.3 3.9 1.0 0.4 0.7 49.0% (25-51) 11.1% (1-9)

