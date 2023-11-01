Buy Tickets for Harvard Crimson Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at the Boston University Terriers is coming up for the Harvard Crimson women (5-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the Harvard Crimson in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Harvard games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Harvard's next matchup information
- Opponent: Boston University Terriers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Case Gym
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Harvard's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Harvard players
Shop for Harvard gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Harmoni Turner
|8
|20.6
|5.5
|4.4
|2.0
|0.3
|37.7% (57-151)
|25.0% (11-44)
|Lola Mullaney
|9
|15.3
|4.3
|1.7
|1.6
|0.1
|42.4% (50-118)
|35.1% (26-74)
|Elena Rodriguez
|9
|10.9
|6.3
|3.6
|1.2
|1.0
|54.2% (39-72)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Katie Krupa
|9
|9.0
|3.1
|1.7
|0.8
|0.8
|48.1% (26-54)
|42.3% (11-26)
|Abigail Wright
|9
|8.3
|3.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.7
|49.0% (25-51)
|11.1% (1-9)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.