Next up for the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) is a matchup away versus the Boston College Eagles, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
Upcoming Holy Cross games
Holy Cross' next matchup information
- Opponent: Boston College Eagles
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Broadcast: ACC Network Extra
Sportsbook promo codes
Top Holy Cross players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Joseph Octave
|9
|15.9
|6.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.0
|50.5% (53-105)
|40.0% (12-30)
|Caleb Kenney
|9
|9.2
|4.4
|1.2
|0.4
|1.0
|56.7% (38-67)
|-
|Bo Montgomery
|9
|9.1
|4.7
|3.4
|0.6
|0.0
|36.8% (32-87)
|25.0% (7-28)
|Will Batchelder
|9
|7.7
|1.6
|1.6
|0.7
|0.0
|34.7% (25-72)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Joe Nugent
|9
|7.1
|4.9
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|38.6% (22-57)
|36.7% (18-49)
