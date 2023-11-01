Next up for the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) is a matchup away versus the Boston College Eagles, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to catch the Holy Cross Crusaders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Holy Cross games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross' next matchup information

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Holy Cross' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Holy Cross players

Shop for Holy Cross gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Joseph Octave 9 15.9 6.4 1.3 0.4 0.0 50.5% (53-105) 40.0% (12-30) Caleb Kenney 9 9.2 4.4 1.2 0.4 1.0 56.7% (38-67) - Bo Montgomery 9 9.1 4.7 3.4 0.6 0.0 36.8% (32-87) 25.0% (7-28) Will Batchelder 9 7.7 1.6 1.6 0.7 0.0 34.7% (25-72) 34.1% (15-44) Joe Nugent 9 7.1 4.9 0.0 0.4 0.3 38.6% (22-57) 36.7% (18-49)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.