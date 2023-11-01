Next up for the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) is a matchup away versus the Boston College Eagles, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Holy Cross games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Boston College A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Harvard A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Elms College H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Bucknell A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Army A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Navy H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Lehigh A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Lafayette H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 American A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Lehigh H 12:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Boston University H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Loyola (MD) A 5:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Lafayette A 7:00 PM

Holy Cross' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boston College Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum
  • Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Top Holy Cross players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Joseph Octave 9 15.9 6.4 1.3 0.4 0.0 50.5% (53-105) 40.0% (12-30)
Caleb Kenney 9 9.2 4.4 1.2 0.4 1.0 56.7% (38-67) -
Bo Montgomery 9 9.1 4.7 3.4 0.6 0.0 36.8% (32-87) 25.0% (7-28)
Will Batchelder 9 7.7 1.6 1.6 0.7 0.0 34.7% (25-72) 34.1% (15-44)
Joe Nugent 9 7.1 4.9 0.0 0.4 0.3 38.6% (22-57) 36.7% (18-49)

