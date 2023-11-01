Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Holy Cross game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Crusaders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Holy Cross team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bronagh Power-Cassidy 6 13.3 6.5 2.3 1.0 0.5 Janelle Allen 6 11.5 6.0 0.7 0.5 0.7 Cara McCormack 6 9.0 3.7 3.0 0.8 0.2 Lindsay Berger 6 8.7 7.5 1.3 0.2 1.0 Kaitlyn Flanagan 6 6.3 1.8 4.5 1.7 1.0 Simone Foreman 6 5.3 8.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 Grace Munt 5 1.2 2.0 0.4 0.2 0.2 Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly 3 2.0 1.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 Callie Wright 6 0.7 2.2 0.2 0.3 1.0 Janie Bachmann 1 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Holy Cross season stats

Holy Cross has won three games so far this season (3-3).

The Crusaders are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year.

Holy Cross' signature win this season came on November 9 in a 62-54 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Crusaders have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Holy Cross' schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Holy Cross games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Vermont A 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Connecticut College H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Quinnipiac A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Northeastern H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Merrimack H 10:30 AM

