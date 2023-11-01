Holy Cross' 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Crusaders are currently 3-4) on Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the Connecticut College Camels.

Upcoming Holy Cross games

Holy Cross' next matchup information

Opponent: Connecticut College Camels

Connecticut College Camels Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Hart Recreation Center

Top Holy Cross players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bronagh Power-Cassidy 7 12.7 6.3 2.1 1.1 0.4 36.0% (36-100) 27.0% (10-37) Janelle Allen 7 11.6 5.7 0.9 0.4 0.6 47.1% (32-68) - Cara McCormack 7 8.0 3.6 2.9 0.9 0.1 28.0% (21-75) 19.0% (8-42) Lindsay Berger 7 7.4 7.7 1.3 0.3 0.9 45.5% (20-44) - Kaitlyn Flanagan 7 7.1 2.1 4.1 1.6 1.0 44.2% (19-43) 33.3% (6-18)

