Holy Cross' 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Crusaders are currently 3-4) on Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the Connecticut College Camels.

Upcoming Holy Cross games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Connecticut College H 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Quinnipiac A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Northeastern H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Merrimack H 10:30 AM
Wed, Jan 3 Bucknell H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Army H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Navy A 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Lehigh H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Lafayette A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Loyola (MD) A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 American H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Lehigh A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Boston University H 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 American A 3:00 PM

Holy Cross' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Connecticut College Camels
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hart Recreation Center

Top Holy Cross players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bronagh Power-Cassidy 7 12.7 6.3 2.1 1.1 0.4 36.0% (36-100) 27.0% (10-37)
Janelle Allen 7 11.6 5.7 0.9 0.4 0.6 47.1% (32-68) -
Cara McCormack 7 8.0 3.6 2.9 0.9 0.1 28.0% (21-75) 19.0% (8-42)
Lindsay Berger 7 7.4 7.7 1.3 0.3 0.9 45.5% (20-44) -
Kaitlyn Flanagan 7 7.1 2.1 4.1 1.6 1.0 44.2% (19-43) 33.3% (6-18)

