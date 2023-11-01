Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his last game, had 36 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 126-107 win over the Wizards.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brown's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-106)

Over 22.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-141)

Over 5.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 119.5 points per contest last year made the Pacers the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 45.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were ranked 26th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.4 per game.

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 12.4 made three-pointers per game last year, 17th in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 33 27 7 4 3 0 0 2/23/2023 43 30 11 3 3 0 1 12/21/2022 36 19 10 2 1 0 1

