Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Tatum put up 33 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 126-107 win against the Wizards.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Tatum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-118)

Over 25.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+140)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per contest last season, 29th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the league last season, giving up 45.3 per contest.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 32 34 7 2 3 0 2 2/23/2023 42 31 12 7 3 1 2 12/21/2022 41 41 5 4 4 1 2

