Jrue Holiday and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Holiday produced 11 points and two blocks in a 126-107 win against the Wizards.

Let's break down Holiday's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA last year, conceding 119.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds per game last season, 28th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were 26th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.4 per game.

Conceding 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 32 51 8 8 3 1 1 3/16/2023 32 19 7 11 2 1 1 1/27/2023 35 20 9 9 1 0 1 1/16/2023 37 35 4 11 5 0 2

