Merrimack team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jordan Derkack 7 15.6 6.6 1.9 2.6 0.1 Adam Clark 8 13.3 2.4 3.6 3.1 0.0 Devon Savage 8 11.1 4.3 0.9 1.3 0.1 Samba Diallo 8 9.4 4.6 1.8 1.0 0.4 Bryan Etumnu 8 7.8 5.1 0.5 0.6 2.3 Jaylen Stinson 8 7.1 2.8 1.8 0.9 0.0 Jacob O'Connell 8 3.9 3.1 0.5 0.3 0.9 Jordan McKoy 8 2.3 2.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 Armandas Plintauskas 7 1.7 0.9 0.3 0.4 0.0 Elliott Black 2 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Merrimack season stats

Merrimack has three wins so far this season (3-5).

The Warriors are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-4 on the road, while going 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Merrimack's signature win this season came against the Maine Black Bears, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 237) in the RPI. Merrimack brought home the 71-65 win on the road on November 12.

The Warriors have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Merrimack's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Merrimack games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UMass-Lowell H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Florida A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Felician H 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Bucknell H 2:00 PM

