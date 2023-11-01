Merrimack's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Warriors are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET, at home versus the Felician Golden Falcons.

Upcoming Merrimack games

Merrimack's next matchup information

Opponent: Felician Golden Falcons

Felician Golden Falcons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Hammel Court

Hammel Court Broadcast: NEC Front Row

Top Merrimack players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jordan Derkack 9 17.3 6.7 2.2 2.4 0.2 49.1% (52-106) 12.0% (3-25) Adam Clark 10 12.1 2.3 3.3 3.1 0.0 46.4% (45-97) 0.0% (0-12) Devon Savage 10 10.9 3.8 0.8 1.3 0.1 34.7% (35-101) 32.0% (24-75) Samba Diallo 10 9.8 4.8 1.6 1.4 0.3 43.3% (26-60) 31.6% (6-19) Bryan Etumnu 10 7.1 4.8 0.4 0.5 2.4 62.7% (32-51) 28.6% (2-7)

