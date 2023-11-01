Merrimack's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Warriors are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET, at home versus the Felician Golden Falcons.

If you're looking to see the Merrimack Warriors in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Merrimack games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Felician H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Bucknell H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Boston University A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Sacred Heart H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Le Moyne A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Cent. Conn. St. A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Wagner H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Stonehill H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Wagner A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Saint Francis (PA) A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Cent. Conn. St. H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 LIU A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Le Moyne H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Felician Golden Falcons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Hammel Court
  • Broadcast: NEC Front Row

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Merrimack's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Merrimack players

Shop for Merrimack gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jordan Derkack 9 17.3 6.7 2.2 2.4 0.2 49.1% (52-106) 12.0% (3-25)
Adam Clark 10 12.1 2.3 3.3 3.1 0.0 46.4% (45-97) 0.0% (0-12)
Devon Savage 10 10.9 3.8 0.8 1.3 0.1 34.7% (35-101) 32.0% (24-75)
Samba Diallo 10 9.8 4.8 1.6 1.4 0.3 43.3% (26-60) 31.6% (6-19)
Bryan Etumnu 10 7.1 4.8 0.4 0.5 2.4 62.7% (32-51) 28.6% (2-7)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.