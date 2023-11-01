Merrimack's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Warriors are currently 3-6) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the Pennsylvania Quakers.

If you're looking to catch the Merrimack Warriors in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Merrimack games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack's next matchup information

Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hammel Court

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Merrimack's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Merrimack players

Shop for Merrimack gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Amaya Staton 9 12.3 6.7 0.8 0.9 1.8 46.8% (44-94) 33.3% (1-3) Jayme Decesare 9 9.3 2.9 2.0 0.7 0.0 32.9% (25-76) 30.6% (15-49) Paloma Garcia 8 8.9 3.5 1.3 2.9 0.3 50.0% (30-60) 33.3% (5-15) Diamond Christian 9 6.3 2.7 2.0 1.0 0.2 29.9% (20-67) 28.6% (14-49) Thalia Shepard 8 5.1 2.3 0.6 1.4 0.1 43.2% (16-37) 18.2% (2-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.