Merrimack's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Warriors are currently 3-6) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Upcoming Merrimack games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Pennsylvania H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Dartmouth H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Bucknell A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Holy Cross A 10:30 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Le Moyne H 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Cent. Conn. St. H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Wagner A 12:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Stonehill A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Le Moyne A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Saint Francis (PA) H 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cent. Conn. St. A 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 LIU H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Stonehill H 7:00 PM

Merrimack's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hammel Court

Top Merrimack players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Amaya Staton 9 12.3 6.7 0.8 0.9 1.8 46.8% (44-94) 33.3% (1-3)
Jayme Decesare 9 9.3 2.9 2.0 0.7 0.0 32.9% (25-76) 30.6% (15-49)
Paloma Garcia 8 8.9 3.5 1.3 2.9 0.3 50.0% (30-60) 33.3% (5-15)
Diamond Christian 9 6.3 2.7 2.0 1.0 0.2 29.9% (20-67) 28.6% (14-49)
Thalia Shepard 8 5.1 2.3 0.6 1.4 0.1 43.2% (16-37) 18.2% (2-11)

