A matchup at the Virginia Cavaliers is coming up for the Northeastern Huskies (4-6), on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Northeastern games

Northeastern's next matchup information

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Northeastern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Chris Doherty 10 11.9 7.0 2.6 0.6 0.6 56.0% (47-84) 27.3% (3-11) Luka Sakota 10 11.7 2.6 2.2 0.4 0.2 38.2% (34-89) 34.9% (15-43) Masai Troutman 10 10.3 2.9 1.4 1.0 0.7 43.2% (32-74) 30.0% (6-20) Jared Turner 10 9.8 2.8 1.5 1.3 0.0 44.1% (30-68) 40.0% (24-60) Harold Woods 10 9.3 4.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 63.5% (33-52) 40.0% (4-10)

