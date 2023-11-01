A matchup at the Virginia Cavaliers is coming up for the Northeastern Huskies (4-6), on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Northeastern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Virginia A 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Cent. Conn. St. A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Rhode Island A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Stony Brook H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Monmouth A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Hofstra H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Towson H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 N.C. A&T A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Elon A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 William & Mary H 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Towson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Campbell A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Monmouth H 1:00 PM

Northeastern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: John Paul Jones Arena
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Northeastern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chris Doherty 10 11.9 7.0 2.6 0.6 0.6 56.0% (47-84) 27.3% (3-11)
Luka Sakota 10 11.7 2.6 2.2 0.4 0.2 38.2% (34-89) 34.9% (15-43)
Masai Troutman 10 10.3 2.9 1.4 1.0 0.7 43.2% (32-74) 30.0% (6-20)
Jared Turner 10 9.8 2.8 1.5 1.3 0.0 44.1% (30-68) 40.0% (24-60)
Harold Woods 10 9.3 4.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 63.5% (33-52) 40.0% (4-10)

