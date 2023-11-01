Buy Tickets for Northeastern Huskies Basketball Games
A matchup at the Virginia Cavaliers is coming up for the Northeastern Huskies (4-6), on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Northeastern games
Northeastern's next matchup information
- Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: John Paul Jones Arena
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Top Northeastern players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Chris Doherty
|10
|11.9
|7.0
|2.6
|0.6
|0.6
|56.0% (47-84)
|27.3% (3-11)
|Luka Sakota
|10
|11.7
|2.6
|2.2
|0.4
|0.2
|38.2% (34-89)
|34.9% (15-43)
|Masai Troutman
|10
|10.3
|2.9
|1.4
|1.0
|0.7
|43.2% (32-74)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Jared Turner
|10
|9.8
|2.8
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|44.1% (30-68)
|40.0% (24-60)
|Harold Woods
|10
|9.3
|4.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.2
|63.5% (33-52)
|40.0% (4-10)
