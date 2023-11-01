Northeastern (4-4) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Upcoming Northeastern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Holy Cross A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Boston University H 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Delaware H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Drexel A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 UNC Wilmington A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Hofstra H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Charleston (SC) H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Delaware A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Campbell H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Elon A 11:00 AM
Sun, Feb 4 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Monmouth H 12:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Stony Brook H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Elon H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 18 Hofstra A 2:00 PM

Northeastern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Holy Cross Crusaders
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hart Recreation Center

Top Northeastern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Derin Erdogan 8 13.1 4.8 4.5 1.1 0.1 36.8% (35-95) 34.6% (18-52)
Deja Bristol 8 8.9 5.9 0.5 0.8 0.0 51.8% (29-56) -
Gemima Motema 7 10.0 3.9 1.7 1.6 0.0 34.2% (25-73) 30.0% (3-10)
Asha Parker 8 8.5 5.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 53.2% (25-47) 33.3% (2-6)
Maddie Vizza 8 7.6 2.1 1.1 0.0 0.4 36.5% (19-52) 38.0% (19-50)

