Stonehill team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jackson Benigni 8 12.8 3.3 0.8 1.8 0.0 Tony Felder 8 11.8 2.0 3.9 1.3 0.0 Max Zegarowski 8 11.8 4.3 1.1 0.1 0.1 Pano Pavlidis 8 6.8 4.4 1.0 0.6 0.9 Chas Stinson 8 5.9 1.3 0.9 0.8 0.0 Shane O'Dell 5 9.0 3.2 1.4 0.6 0.2 Louie Semona 8 2.5 1.6 0.5 0.4 0.0 Todd Brogna 6 2.7 3.0 0.7 0.2 0.7 Se'yphon Triplett 4 3.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 Austin Abrams 4 3.0 0.5 0.5 0.8 0.0

Stonehill season stats

This season, Stonehill has won just one game (1-7).

The Skyhawks have one home win this year (1-1) and are 0-6 on the road.

Stonehill's signature win this season came against the Army Black Knights, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 353) in the RPI. Stonehill brought home the 57-44 win at home on November 9.

The Skyhawks have played two games this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-2 in those contests.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams left on Stonehill's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Stonehill games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Binghamton H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Fri, Dec 8 Rider A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 New Hampshire A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Hartford H 2:00 PM

