Stonehill's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Skyhawks are currently 1-9) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Rider Broncs.
Upcoming Stonehill games
Stonehill's next matchup information
- Opponent: Rider Broncs
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Alumni Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Stonehill players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tony Felder
|10
|12.4
|2.1
|3.5
|1.0
|0.0
|37.1% (39-105)
|37.3% (22-59)
|Max Zegarowski
|10
|12.1
|4.3
|1.4
|0.1
|0.1
|40.8% (42-103)
|32.1% (17-53)
|Jackson Benigni
|9
|12.7
|3.0
|0.7
|1.8
|0.0
|43.3% (45-104)
|40.5% (17-42)
|Pano Pavlidis
|10
|6.6
|4.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.9
|50.0% (27-54)
|29.4% (5-17)
|Chas Stinson
|10
|6.0
|1.3
|0.9
|0.8
|0.0
|47.6% (20-42)
|40.0% (6-15)
