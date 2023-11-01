Stonehill's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Skyhawks are currently 1-9) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Rider Broncs.

Upcoming Stonehill games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Rider A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 New Hampshire A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Hartford H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Miami (FL) A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Rutgers A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Cent. Conn. St. H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 LIU H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Fairleigh Dickinson A 1:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Wagner A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Merrimack A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 LIU A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Sacred Heart A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Wagner H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Le Moyne H 7:00 PM

Stonehill's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Rider Broncs
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alumni Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Stonehill players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tony Felder 10 12.4 2.1 3.5 1.0 0.0 37.1% (39-105) 37.3% (22-59)
Max Zegarowski 10 12.1 4.3 1.4 0.1 0.1 40.8% (42-103) 32.1% (17-53)
Jackson Benigni 9 12.7 3.0 0.7 1.8 0.0 43.3% (45-104) 40.5% (17-42)
Pano Pavlidis 10 6.6 4.5 1.3 0.6 0.9 50.0% (27-54) 29.4% (5-17)
Chas Stinson 10 6.0 1.3 0.9 0.8 0.0 47.6% (20-42) 40.0% (6-15)

