Stonehill's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Skyhawks are currently 1-9) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Rider Broncs.

Upcoming Stonehill games

Stonehill's next matchup information

Opponent: Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Gymnasium

Alumni Gymnasium Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Stonehill players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tony Felder 10 12.4 2.1 3.5 1.0 0.0 37.1% (39-105) 37.3% (22-59) Max Zegarowski 10 12.1 4.3 1.4 0.1 0.1 40.8% (42-103) 32.1% (17-53) Jackson Benigni 9 12.7 3.0 0.7 1.8 0.0 43.3% (45-104) 40.5% (17-42) Pano Pavlidis 10 6.6 4.5 1.3 0.6 0.9 50.0% (27-54) 29.4% (5-17) Chas Stinson 10 6.0 1.3 0.9 0.8 0.0 47.6% (20-42) 40.0% (6-15)

