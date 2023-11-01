Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Stonehill Skyhawks. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Stonehill team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jada Thornton 8 10.9 3.9 0.9 0.9 0.0 Anna Boruta 8 9.1 1.9 1.1 0.9 0.3 Sharn Hayward 8 6.5 2.0 2.4 0.5 0.0 Paige Martin 8 5.6 5.6 0.9 0.8 0.6 Brooke Paquette 8 4.8 3.4 0.9 0.6 0.0 Maureen Stapleton 8 4.3 8.3 2.1 0.5 0.5 Catelyn Wheeler 8 3.6 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 Chayil Mauristhene 8 2.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 Isabella Mallory 8 1.9 3.1 0.6 0.8 0.4 Chelsea Graiver 4 3.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Stonehill season stats

Stonehill has failed to win a game this season (0-8).

The Skyhawks are 0-5 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Stonehill has zero victories against Division 1 teams this season.

The Skyhawks have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Stonehill's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Stonehill games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 New Hampshire H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Boston College A 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 16 Albany A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 George Washington A 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 30 Fairfield H 2:00 PM

