A matchup at the Boston College Eagles is coming up for the Stonehill Skyhawks women (0-9), on Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM ET.

If you're looking to see the Stonehill Skyhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Stonehill games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Boston College A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Albany A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 George Washington A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Fairfield H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 LIU A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Cent. Conn. St. A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Fairleigh Dickinson H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Wagner H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Merrimack H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Saint Francis (PA) H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Sacred Heart H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Wagner A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 9 Le Moyne A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Merrimack A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Stonehill's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boston College Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Stonehill's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Stonehill players

Shop for Stonehill gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jada Thornton 9 9.9 4.0 0.8 0.9 0.0 28.6% (40-140) 0.0% (0-13)
Anna Boruta 9 9.1 1.8 1.2 1.0 0.2 31.1% (28-90) 30.0% (15-50)
Sharn Hayward 9 6.8 1.9 2.4 0.4 0.0 24.1% (19-79) 23.1% (12-52)
Brooke Paquette 9 5.4 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.0 29.6% (16-54) 29.6% (8-27)
Paige Martin 9 5.3 5.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 34.0% (17-50) 16.7% (1-6)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.