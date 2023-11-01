A matchup at the Boston College Eagles is coming up for the Stonehill Skyhawks women (0-9), on Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM ET.

If you're looking to see the Stonehill Skyhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Stonehill games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Stonehill's next matchup information

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Stonehill's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Stonehill players

Shop for Stonehill gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jada Thornton 9 9.9 4.0 0.8 0.9 0.0 28.6% (40-140) 0.0% (0-13) Anna Boruta 9 9.1 1.8 1.2 1.0 0.2 31.1% (28-90) 30.0% (15-50) Sharn Hayward 9 6.8 1.9 2.4 0.4 0.0 24.1% (19-79) 23.1% (12-52) Brooke Paquette 9 5.4 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.0 29.6% (16-54) 29.6% (8-27) Paige Martin 9 5.3 5.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 34.0% (17-50) 16.7% (1-6)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.