A matchup at the Boston College Eagles is coming up for the Stonehill Skyhawks women (0-9), on Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM ET.
Upcoming Stonehill games
Stonehill's next matchup information
- Opponent: Boston College Eagles
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Top Stonehill players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jada Thornton
|9
|9.9
|4.0
|0.8
|0.9
|0.0
|28.6% (40-140)
|0.0% (0-13)
|Anna Boruta
|9
|9.1
|1.8
|1.2
|1.0
|0.2
|31.1% (28-90)
|30.0% (15-50)
|Sharn Hayward
|9
|6.8
|1.9
|2.4
|0.4
|0.0
|24.1% (19-79)
|23.1% (12-52)
|Brooke Paquette
|9
|5.4
|3.3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|29.6% (16-54)
|29.6% (8-27)
|Paige Martin
|9
|5.3
|5.2
|0.9
|0.8
|0.6
|34.0% (17-50)
|16.7% (1-6)
