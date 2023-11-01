With a record of 6-2, the UMass-Lowell River Hawks' next game is at the UMass Minutemen, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming UMass-Lowell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UMass A 12:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 LIU H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Cent. Conn. St. H 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Boston University A 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Emerson H 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 New Hampshire A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 NJIT H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UMBC H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Albany (NY) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Binghamton A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Vermont H 6:30 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Maine H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 New Hampshire H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UMBC A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 NJIT A 4:00 PM

UMass-Lowell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMass Minutemen
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: William D. Mullins Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UMass-Lowell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ayinde Hikim 8 19.8 3.0 5.1 1.6 0.3 49.6% (60-121) 41.7% (10-24)
Cam Morris III 8 9.8 5.0 0.8 0.1 0.6 60.4% (32-53) 42.9% (3-7)
Max Brooks 8 9.6 5.5 1.6 0.9 2.3 63.6% (35-55) 0.0% (0-1)
Brayden O'Connor 8 9.0 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.4 40.7% (22-54) 28.6% (6-21)
Yuri Covington 8 8.1 5.1 0.6 1.1 0.1 44.9% (22-49) 35.5% (11-31)

