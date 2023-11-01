Buy Tickets for UMass-Lowell River Hawks Basketball Games
With a record of 6-2, the UMass-Lowell River Hawks' next game is at the UMass Minutemen, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming UMass-Lowell games
UMass-Lowell's next matchup information
- Opponent: UMass Minutemen
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: William D. Mullins Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UMass-Lowell players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ayinde Hikim
|8
|19.8
|3.0
|5.1
|1.6
|0.3
|49.6% (60-121)
|41.7% (10-24)
|Cam Morris III
|8
|9.8
|5.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.6
|60.4% (32-53)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Max Brooks
|8
|9.6
|5.5
|1.6
|0.9
|2.3
|63.6% (35-55)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Brayden O'Connor
|8
|9.0
|4.3
|1.6
|0.6
|0.4
|40.7% (22-54)
|28.6% (6-21)
|Yuri Covington
|8
|8.1
|5.1
|0.6
|1.1
|0.1
|44.9% (22-49)
|35.5% (11-31)
