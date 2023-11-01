With a record of 6-2, the UMass-Lowell River Hawks' next game is at the UMass Minutemen, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming UMass-Lowell games

UMass-Lowell's next matchup information

Opponent: UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UMass-Lowell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ayinde Hikim 8 19.8 3.0 5.1 1.6 0.3 49.6% (60-121) 41.7% (10-24) Cam Morris III 8 9.8 5.0 0.8 0.1 0.6 60.4% (32-53) 42.9% (3-7) Max Brooks 8 9.6 5.5 1.6 0.9 2.3 63.6% (35-55) 0.0% (0-1) Brayden O'Connor 8 9.0 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.4 40.7% (22-54) 28.6% (6-21) Yuri Covington 8 8.1 5.1 0.6 1.1 0.1 44.9% (22-49) 35.5% (11-31)

