UMass Lowell team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Abbey Lindsey 6 9.8 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.2 Mili Carrera 4 11.0 4.8 1.8 1.3 0.5 Sydney Watkins 6 7.0 7.3 2.5 3.2 0.2 Leilani Rodriguez 6 6.8 2.7 1.8 0.3 0.2 Maddie Rice 6 5.0 2.8 1.7 0.8 0.0 Cire Wordley 4 4.0 1.8 0.5 0.8 0.0 Gabby Ross 5 2.6 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.0 Alex Gitchenko 5 2.6 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 Rayne Durant 6 2.2 6.2 0.7 1.0 1.3 Tasha Lima 2 6.5 2.5 0.5 1.5 0.5

UMass Lowell season stats

UMass Lowell is winless this season (0-6).

The River Hawks are 0-1 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.

UMass Lowell hasn't secured a win this season versus a Division 1 team.

The River Hawks have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMass Lowell's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming UMass Lowell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Boston College A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Brown A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 UMass A 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Dartmouth H 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Harvard H 1:00 PM

