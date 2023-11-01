A game at the UMass Minutewomen is on deck for the UMass Lowell River Hawks women (0-8), on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UMass Lowell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UMass A 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Dartmouth H 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Harvard H 1:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Colgate H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Maine H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 New Hampshire H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 NJIT A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 UMBC A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Albany H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 20 Binghamton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Vermont A 11:00 AM
Thu, Feb 1 Maine A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 New Hampshire A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UMBC H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 NJIT H 1:00 PM

UMass Lowell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMass Minutewomen
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: William D. Mullins Center

Top UMass Lowell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Abbey Lindsey 8 10.0 2.5 0.8 0.4 0.3 35.6% (31-87) 33.3% (11-33)
Sydney Watkins 8 7.0 6.9 2.8 3.3 0.1 35.0% (21-60) 0.0% (0-5)
Mili Carrera 5 10.8 4.6 2.2 1.0 0.4 37.0% (20-54) 39.1% (9-23)
Maddie Rice 8 6.4 3.1 1.4 0.8 0.0 52.1% (25-48) 0.0% (0-1)
Leilani Rodriguez 8 5.6 2.4 1.5 0.3 0.1 33.3% (16-48) 40.0% (8-20)

