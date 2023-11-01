A game at the UMass Minutewomen is on deck for the UMass Lowell River Hawks women (0-8), on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UMass Lowell games

UMass Lowell's next matchup information

Opponent: UMass Minutewomen

UMass Minutewomen Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center

Top UMass Lowell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Abbey Lindsey 8 10.0 2.5 0.8 0.4 0.3 35.6% (31-87) 33.3% (11-33) Sydney Watkins 8 7.0 6.9 2.8 3.3 0.1 35.0% (21-60) 0.0% (0-5) Mili Carrera 5 10.8 4.6 2.2 1.0 0.4 37.0% (20-54) 39.1% (9-23) Maddie Rice 8 6.4 3.1 1.4 0.8 0.0 52.1% (25-48) 0.0% (0-1) Leilani Rodriguez 8 5.6 2.4 1.5 0.3 0.1 33.3% (16-48) 40.0% (8-20)

