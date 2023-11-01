Exclusive Offers on UMass Minutemen Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the UMass game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Minutemen with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UMass Minutemen jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
UMass team leaders
Want to buy Matt Cross' jersey? Or another UMass player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Matt Cross
|4
|18.5
|8.8
|2.8
|1.8
|1.0
|Josh Cohen
|4
|18.0
|7.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|Rahsool Diggins
|4
|13.0
|2.8
|2.8
|1.3
|0.5
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford
|4
|9.0
|2.3
|1.0
|0.8
|1.0
|Jaylen Curry
|4
|8.5
|2.8
|3.3
|1.0
|0.0
|Keon Thompson
|4
|7.0
|3.8
|3.8
|1.8
|0.3
|Jayden Ndjigue
|4
|4.5
|4.0
|2.5
|1.5
|0.3
|Marqui Worthy
|4
|3.8
|1.3
|1.8
|0.3
|0.3
|Tarique Foster
|4
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|Robert Davis Jr.
|4
|3.3
|2.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
UMass season stats
- UMass has a 3-1 record this season.
- UMass' remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.
Looking to bet on the Minutemen? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming UMass games
Check out the Minutemen in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|South Florida
|H
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Towson
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|UMass-Lowell
|H
|12:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|West Virginia
|N
|6:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Georgia Tech
|N
|9:00 PM
Check out the Minutemen this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.