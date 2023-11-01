The UMass Minutemen (4-2) will be at home against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to go to see the UMass Minutemen in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UMass games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UMass' next matchup information

Opponent: UMass-Lowell River Hawks

UMass-Lowell River Hawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UMass' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UMass players

Shop for UMass gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Josh Cohen 6 16.8 7.0 1.8 1.0 0.3 58.1% (36-62) 42.9% (3-7) Matt Cross 6 16.5 7.8 2.3 1.2 0.7 58.6% (34-58) 33.3% (5-15) Rahsool Diggins 6 11.0 2.2 2.5 1.2 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 36.1% (13-36) Keon Thompson 6 9.8 3.5 3.0 1.3 0.5 51.2% (22-43) 28.6% (2-7) Jaylen Curry 6 7.0 2.2 2.5 1.2 0.0 29.5% (13-44) 26.3% (5-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.