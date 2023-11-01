The UMass Minutemen (4-2) will be at home against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming UMass games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UMass-Lowell H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 West Virginia N 6:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Georgia Tech N 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Siena H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Duquesne H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Dayton A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 La Salle H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Rhode Island A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Loyola Chicago A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 George Washington H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Saint Louis A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 George Mason H 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Rhode Island H 2:00 PM

UMass' next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMass-Lowell River Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: William D. Mullins Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UMass players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Josh Cohen 6 16.8 7.0 1.8 1.0 0.3 58.1% (36-62) 42.9% (3-7)
Matt Cross 6 16.5 7.8 2.3 1.2 0.7 58.6% (34-58) 33.3% (5-15)
Rahsool Diggins 6 11.0 2.2 2.5 1.2 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 36.1% (13-36)
Keon Thompson 6 9.8 3.5 3.0 1.3 0.5 51.2% (22-43) 28.6% (2-7)
Jaylen Curry 6 7.0 2.2 2.5 1.2 0.0 29.5% (13-44) 26.3% (5-19)

