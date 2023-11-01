Buy Tickets for UMass Minutemen Basketball Games
The UMass Minutemen (4-2) will be at home against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
UMass' next matchup information
- Opponent: UMass-Lowell River Hawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: William D. Mullins Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UMass players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Josh Cohen
|6
|16.8
|7.0
|1.8
|1.0
|0.3
|58.1% (36-62)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Matt Cross
|6
|16.5
|7.8
|2.3
|1.2
|0.7
|58.6% (34-58)
|33.3% (5-15)
|Rahsool Diggins
|6
|11.0
|2.2
|2.5
|1.2
|0.3
|40.7% (24-59)
|36.1% (13-36)
|Keon Thompson
|6
|9.8
|3.5
|3.0
|1.3
|0.5
|51.2% (22-43)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Jaylen Curry
|6
|7.0
|2.2
|2.5
|1.2
|0.0
|29.5% (13-44)
|26.3% (5-19)
