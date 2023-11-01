The UMass Minutewomen women (1-9) will next play at home against the UMass Lowell River Hawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UMass games

UMass' next matchup information

Opponent: UMass Lowell River Hawks

December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Location: William D. Mullins Center

Top UMass players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Stefanie Kulesza 10 12.7 8.1 1.1 0.8 0.4 45.1% (51-113) 24.0% (6-25) Kristin Williams 10 10.0 1.4 2.8 1.0 0.1 28.4% (33-116) 31.3% (20-64) Bre Bellamy 10 7.5 4.3 1.5 0.8 0.2 50.8% (31-61) 33.3% (5-15) Lilly Taulelei 10 7.4 2.4 0.8 0.2 0.1 53.3% (32-60) 25.0% (1-4) Jermany Mapp 8 7.9 1.4 1.6 1.5 0.1 41.9% (26-62) 33.3% (4-12)

