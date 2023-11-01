The UMass Minutewomen women (1-9) will next play at home against the UMass Lowell River Hawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UMass games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UMass Lowell H 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Albany H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 VCU A 4:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Dayton H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Louis H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Richmond A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 La Salle A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Loyola Chicago H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 George Mason H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Davidson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Rhode Island A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 La Salle H 11:00 AM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Duquesne H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Fordham A 2:00 PM

UMass' next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMass Lowell River Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: William D. Mullins Center

Top UMass players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Stefanie Kulesza 10 12.7 8.1 1.1 0.8 0.4 45.1% (51-113) 24.0% (6-25)
Kristin Williams 10 10.0 1.4 2.8 1.0 0.1 28.4% (33-116) 31.3% (20-64)
Bre Bellamy 10 7.5 4.3 1.5 0.8 0.2 50.8% (31-61) 33.3% (5-15)
Lilly Taulelei 10 7.4 2.4 0.8 0.2 0.1 53.3% (32-60) 25.0% (1-4)
Jermany Mapp 8 7.9 1.4 1.6 1.5 0.1 41.9% (26-62) 33.3% (4-12)

