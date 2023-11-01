Buy Tickets for UMass Minutewomen Women's Basketball Games
The UMass Minutewomen women (1-9) will next play at home against the UMass Lowell River Hawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming UMass games
UMass' next matchup information
- Opponent: UMass Lowell River Hawks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: William D. Mullins Center
Top UMass players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Stefanie Kulesza
|10
|12.7
|8.1
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|45.1% (51-113)
|24.0% (6-25)
|Kristin Williams
|10
|10.0
|1.4
|2.8
|1.0
|0.1
|28.4% (33-116)
|31.3% (20-64)
|Bre Bellamy
|10
|7.5
|4.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|50.8% (31-61)
|33.3% (5-15)
|Lilly Taulelei
|10
|7.4
|2.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.1
|53.3% (32-60)
|25.0% (1-4)
|Jermany Mapp
|8
|7.9
|1.4
|1.6
|1.5
|0.1
|41.9% (26-62)
|33.3% (4-12)
