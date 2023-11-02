Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Bristol County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Millis High School at Joseph Case High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Swansea, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Westwood High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Somerset, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Stang High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Norton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.