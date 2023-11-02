If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Bristol County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Millis High School at Joseph Case High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 2

6:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Swansea, MA

Swansea, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Westwood High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3

6:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Somerset, MA

Somerset, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairhaven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3

6:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Stang High School at Norton High School