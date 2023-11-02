On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is David Pastrnak going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In six of nine games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 4.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

