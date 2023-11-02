Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is David Pastrnak going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- In six of nine games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 4.7 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
