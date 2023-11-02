David Pastrnak will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Boston Bruins meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on Pastrnak's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 18:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

In Pastrnak's nine games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pastrnak has a point in seven games this season (out of nine), including multiple points five times.

Pastrnak has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Pastrnak's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 4 14 Points 3 8 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

