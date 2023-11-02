Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Essex County, Massachusetts this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lynn English High School at Essex Tech
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Hathorne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Winchester High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Mary's High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Newburyport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Newburyport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Natick High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.