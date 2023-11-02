There is high school football competition in Hampden County, Massachusetts this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Agawam High School at Longmeadow High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 2

6:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Attleborough High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

McCann Technical High School at Ludlow High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3

6:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Ludlow, MA

Ludlow, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holyoke High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Holyoke, MA

Holyoke, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield International Charter School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School